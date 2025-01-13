“Grateful for Having Him”: Mzansi Woman Gushes Over Strict Husband, SA Reacts

A wife raved about her strict hubby on the internet for the world to see, and people were amazed

One South African woman shared an interaction with her strict hubby on TikTok that left peeps talking.

Woman gushes about strict husband

The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @tqwabi, uploaded the video, which has since gone viral on the internet. Within a day of its publication, it had received over 1.7 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

In the video, the gent can be seen giving his kids an earful, which caught many online users' attention. The man spoke his mind while his wife and children remained quiet as they listened to his thoughts. In the end, the man inquired if they had anything to say, to which they simply said "no."

While taking to her TikTok caption, @tqwabi expressed how grateful she was to have a strict husband despite the scolding the kids had received.

SA reacts to the TikTok video

Online users flooded the comments section to praise the man while some expressed their thoughts.

Sjletlape shared:

"What's more exciting is the wife didn't say a word but let the husband speak till he finished. Girl, sister, wife and my friend, I respect you for respecting him much love to both of you."

Lholhilholhi expressed:

"The importance of a present father. They will thank him sooner."

Theo commented:

"He's so real for this, even I, as an adult,t wish that someone could take my phone because yoh."

Tae Zwane wrote:

"Fathers are so important in a household."

Neo mokwa shared:

"May this kind of husband locate me."

User gushed:

"Good Parenting, big up."

