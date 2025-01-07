“I’m Ready to Take On the World”: Brave Hun Drinks in Front of Strict African Parent, Mom Appalled
- A Mzansi lady decided to be herself around her strict South African mother and almost sent her into an early grave
- Andy wanted to start off the new year with no secrets and recorded her honesty hour for her TikTok besties, who were as stunned as her parent
- Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 615 comments that helped generate over 200K comments
African parents are known to be strict and never want their children involved in ungodly behaviour.
One lady almost made her mother’s heart skip a beat after unexpectedly showing her the real her.
Brave hun drinks in front of strict African parent
A lady from Sedibebg, Gauteng, wanted to live authentically in front of her family and not hide parts of herself to become a serial people pleaser. The young lady recorded herself drinking a bottle of Tanqueray, which made her strict African mom’s eyes widen at the sight of the alcohol.
“Girl, that job is yours! You got it": SA floored by Cape Town lady's tube man imitation in viral TikTok video
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The mother could not believe her eyes. Her excitement about creating content with her daughter was overshadowed by her look of disbelief. Andy gulped down a good amount of the drink and posted the video to show off her bravery.
The video trended on TikTok and was seen as brave by her peers who wished to do the same. She captioned her now-viral clip:
“I’m ready to take on the world. Started the year with some courage.”
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to lady’s testing strict African parent
Social media users were amazed by the woman’s bravery and commented:
@User_8Billion advised Mzansi:
“Disappoint your parents as early as possible.”
@Sandisa Mazibuko ♱ said:
“At least the cat is out of the bag; my parents still don’t know.”
@katgordanaa was proud:
“This is what I mean by teaching them.”
@Vhuthu Sadiki was impressed:
“2025 is different, hey. There will be no soft launch, nothing! Just straight to business.”
"South Africa is a small heaven": SA floored by American groom calling on Mzansi lady's family on lobola day
@Nyiks was a fan of the viral video:
“Compliments of the new year, my leader.”
@Mofifoluwa Olawuyi commented:
“I think she’s just disappointed you’re drinking from the bottle.”
3 More stories related to African parents by Briefly News
- Gent shares reality of being raised by strict African parents
- SA floored by how African parents react to watching horror movie
- Mzansi reacts to how pastors’ kids get ready for groove in viral TikTok
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News