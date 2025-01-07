A Mzansi lady decided to be herself around her strict South African mother and almost sent her into an early grave

Andy wanted to start off the new year with no secrets and recorded her honesty hour for her TikTok besties, who were as stunned as her parent

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of 615 comments that helped generate over 200K comments

African parents are known to be strict and never want their children involved in ungodly behaviour.

A young lady showed off her bravery in a viral TikTok video and almost sent her mom to an early grave. Image: @andy_ndhlovu

Source: TikTok

One lady almost made her mother’s heart skip a beat after unexpectedly showing her the real her.

Brave hun drinks in front of strict African parent

A lady from Sedibebg, Gauteng, wanted to live authentically in front of her family and not hide parts of herself to become a serial people pleaser. The young lady recorded herself drinking a bottle of Tanqueray, which made her strict African mom’s eyes widen at the sight of the alcohol.

The mother could not believe her eyes. Her excitement about creating content with her daughter was overshadowed by her look of disbelief. Andy gulped down a good amount of the drink and posted the video to show off her bravery.

The video trended on TikTok and was seen as brave by her peers who wished to do the same. She captioned her now-viral clip:

“I’m ready to take on the world. Started the year with some courage.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s testing strict African parent

Social media users were amazed by the woman’s bravery and commented:

@User_8Billion advised Mzansi:

“Disappoint your parents as early as possible.”

@Sandisa Mazibuko ♱ said:

“At least the cat is out of the bag; my parents still don’t know.”

@katgordanaa was proud:

“This is what I mean by teaching them.”

@Vhuthu Sadiki was impressed:

“2025 is different, hey. There will be no soft launch, nothing! Just straight to business.”

@Nyiks was a fan of the viral video:

“Compliments of the new year, my leader.”

@Mofifoluwa Olawuyi commented:

“I think she’s just disappointed you’re drinking from the bottle.”

