South Africans love watching African parents let their guard down and ditch their rigid behaviour

One lady from Port Elizabeth filmed how her black family reacts to watching a horror movie and floored TikTokkers with the now-viral post

Ziphozonke Moyikwa generated over 108K views and created a conversation of 500 comments where Mzansi people expressed themselves

South Africans shared a good laugh after watching a black family’s reaction to watching a horror movie.

A family went viral for their hilarious reaction to watching a scary movie. Image: @zipho_moyiks

Source: TikTok

TikTokkers were floored by the elders’ behaviour and reposted the video 662 times on their socials

SA floored by African parents watching horror movie

Watching a scary movie creates a satisfying adrenaline rush that could be addictive enough to binge-watch materials of the same genre. One African family from the Eastern Cape floored Mzansi with their classic reaction to watching a horror movie.

The one person who stood out was a lady sitting on a camp chair. She could not deal with the intense suspension and waited for the plot twist while standing closer to the front door.

She warned the actors of their fate as though they were in her living room. The family spent most of the film ridiculing the characters for their appalling decisions and lack of discernment.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to how African family watches horror movie

Social media users were floored by the family’s reaction and commented:

@Mizkay hilariously commented:

“The lady in blue is my fighter shame.”

@jayza9 said:

“I've found my people. I love them. It’s very important to question a movie as you watch it.”

@Tlamelow Kaliegh explained:

“I only watch horror during the day; otherwise, it is a big no. I watch a scary movie once in four months.”

@Babezz_Nodumo pointed out:

“Target market found. Horror was my favourite at that time, but not scary anymore because I'm so used to the tricks.”

@Mlungu🇿🇦🇱🇸 said:

“These are some of the best times with family.”

@Lilitha Sicwebu💗🫧 shared:

“The real movie would be watching them react to the movie.”

