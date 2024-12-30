Global site navigation

“It’s Difficult to Live”: Gent Shares Reality of Being Raised by Strict African Parents
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A South African gent shared on TikTok what it’s like to live and be raised by strict African parents 
  • He floored his TikTok followers after his interaction with his dad went South with any verbal communication 
  • Social media users dissected the interaction in a thread of 1.6K comments 

African parents are usually known to be strict and rigid, so it becomes rare to see them smile.

SA floored by African parent
A chap shared the reality of being raised by strict parents. Image: @luluthop
Source: TikTok

Their children often develop skills to be sneaky and never get caught because if they do, it’s game over.

Gent shares difficulties of being raised by African parents 

A young man, Lulutho, shared a hilarious clip of his short and non-verbal communication with his dad. Their interaction was understood by many who strict African parents raised.

The chap had been busting sweet moves in the kitchen while his ears were plugged into headphones and he was listening to music. His father came out of nowhere in a hurry and snatched the headphones off.

The dad looked uninviting as he hurried back to where he had come after confiscating the gadget. Lulutho was perplexed yet created different scenarios to justify his father’s actions.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to rigid father punishing son in viral TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Møntanä🌟♱ shared the father’s reasoning:

“Because you weren’t listening when he was calling you.”

@Mr Armstrong was floored:

“The fact that you all know why he is taking them kills me.”

@katl3ho_ explained:

“For sure, you heard him calling you, and you thought it was voices in your head.”

@I_am_Nalzy✨ commented:

“My guy probably called you 15 times, and because you’re busy with TikTok, he solved the problem.”

@Nthabie 🩷✝️| MaMokoena shared:

“You must either turn the volume down or push one side to the back a bit so you can hear when they talk to you. Don’t you know parents hate headphones? They’ll even take your phone.”

