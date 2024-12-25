Tlamelo Seleke dusted her internet besties when she closed down a viral 2024 TikTok challenge in just 10 seconds

The lady got her dad to be a part of her silly skit, and he stole the show with Mzansi pointing out his hilarious reaction

Social media users were pleased by the winning performance and participated in a conversation of 329 comments

South Africans are often moved by stories related to present fathers and how they connect to their children.

A lady got her dad to participate in a viral TikTok trend. Image: @tlameloc

Source: TikTok

One father was flexible enough to collaborate on his daughter’s silly TikTok video that became a viral hit.

Lady flirts with dad at restaurant and floors Mzansi

One of the most viral TikTok trends is the flirting with family members challenge, where single people choose anyone closest to them to make them uncomfortable on camera. Some choose their grandparents or folks.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tlamelo Seleke picked her dad and floored South Africans. Seleke had her dad feed her at a retreat while making flirty expressions.

The chap was confused and communicated his thoughts with his bold facial expressions that dusted Mzansi.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s flirting with dad in viral TikTok video

Social media users were on their knees laughing at the woman’s foolish behaviour and commented:

@_monkiie pointed out:

“It’s his expression for me, but deep down, he is saying, ‘This is my baby’.”

@Tumie M 🇿🇦👻 observed:

“He looks terrified and confused, and he is just questioning everything all at once.”

@Anelisiwe_Mngadi longed for a relationship with her father:

“To have a present father. I’m crying in daddy issues.”

@Tumelo Malete noticed:

“This has got to be the best dad in the world, girls who have their dads love.”

@nkuluM14 asked Mzansi:

“Are we as women that bad that we bully our fathers?”

3 More hilarious restaurant stories by Briefly News

“Our enemies have won”: Parents unimpressed with daughter’s unhinged behaviour, SA floored

Rocomamas food had a Mzansi gent praying to God for second chance

Woman shares hilarious clip on TikTok of waiter going the extra mile to help create content

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News