A lady got candid about her brother and shared a touching video where he broke down after no high schools accepted him

The hun called upon help as she detailed the situation in a TikTok clip making rounds online

Comments poured in from social media users who flooded the post expressing their thoughts

A woman in South Africa was devastated over her brother, and she took to social media to narrate the story.

Little boy breaks down after no high schools accept him

The hun captured the attention of many after sharing a video on TikTok under the handle @nupikeamo, where she showcased her little brother, who broke down in tears after not being accepted into a high school.

@nupikeamo revealed to her viewers that her brother has not been approved at any schools and he has been placed on the waiting list. She went on to ask her followers what she could do in a situation like hers, as the schools in her area are full.

The footage touched people, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video of the boy breaking down below:

Mzansi feels for the boy

People in South Africa empathised with the boy as they flocked to the comments section with suggestions, while others showered him with sweet messages.

Constantine advised:

"If all else fails, sign him up for UCT online high school."

Nellie suggested:

"Buy the school uniform of the school you like and take him to school tomorrow ..my dad did that with me, and they approved me."

Phumzile said:

"They need to scrap this online system it’s not working out."

Felicia Ndara shared:

"I have been running to the DOE office every single day."

Yanda commented:

"This is me now, and it's honestly painful."

Thatioctober replied:

"So it's not only difficult to get into university but also high school."

Source: Briefly News