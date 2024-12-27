A young woman made her family proud with her acceptance to the prestigious Harvard University

Getting accepted into an Ivy League university is no easy feat. But for one young woman, her dreams of studying at Harvard University came true.

Woman shares nerve-wracking video

Her aunt @andythesmart posted a TikTok video of the huge milestone. The clip shows the young lady nervously looking at her laptop screen, her eyes scanning the screen for the words "Congratulations, you've been accepted to Harvard University."

Family cheer for brilliant learner

Her face lit up with joy and her family standing behind erupted in cheers and tears of happiness. The footage gained thousands of views.

Watch the video below:

The video has tugged at the heartstrings of viewers. Many are taking to the comments section to congratulate the young woman on her achievement.

See some reactions below:

@TenaciousTee said:

"Congratulations are in order. You go girl."

@L3REKO commented:

Young girls gather here. Nayi ntanga yenu. Well done young lady. BRAVO BRAVO!"

@Popsy stated:

"Congrats my baby, go and shine like the star you are."

@Zanny031 mentioned:

"Congratulations sis omncane! 🥰 I like how you are a good example to your young siblings. 🙏"

@user8886548446004 wrote:

"Congrats. girl and study hand. Become something, and God protect you. 💓"

@Makhi posted:

"It's a family affair please don't disappoint. 🙏🏾"

@NMavovo stated:

"I wanna hug you so much."

@adhd.ndk.foundati added:

"Congratulations baby fly and never stop winning to get to ur good career dreams. 💕"

@NqabaKhumalo said:

"What a refreshing video. 🔥🔥🔥 All the best."

