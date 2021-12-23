18-year-old Sazi Bongwe was recently accepted to study at Harvard University in the US and Mzansi is proud

With nine distinctions in his preliminary exams, the Johannesburg native revealed that he is filled with joy at the news

Social media users wasted no time in congratulating the young man on his insane achievement and many have wished him well

Sazi Bongwe has made Mzansi proud after he was accepted to study at Harvard University. The headboy of St John's College hails from Oaklands, Johannesburg. The 18-year-old received his acceptance into the prestigious institution last week.

Bongwe bagged distinction in all nine of the subjects he took during the preliminary examinations. Finances won't be an issue for the young man as he qualified for Harvard's "need-based" financial aid programme.

This young man has made Mzansi proud after it was revealed that he has been accepted into Harvard University. Image: St John's College and Sazi Bongwe

Source: Facebook

TimesLIVE reported that Bongwe said his parents will need to declare their financials to the Ivy League university and a judgement of how much money will be granted to convert his fees will be paid to them.

During an interview with eNCA, Sazi stated that he is filled with joy and excitement at the news. He advised students with similar aspirations to him to believe that it is possible to make their way into an institution like Harvard.

Social media users congratulate Bongwe on his success

@PopsMageza wrote:

"I just love this young guy and hope he learns from Elon Musk and Trevor Noah that all is possible in this world."

@HarveytheSavage shared:

"Brilliant. So happy for him."

@lesterlalla said:

"Remember this name! Sazi Bongwe!"

@HRH_SRS responded with:

"Brilliant achievement! Please keep the SA flag flying high in the USA."

@Vndungane added:

"Way to go Sazi."

