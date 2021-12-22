Angelo du Toit is a physiotherapy graduate from the University of the Western Cape and he shared his challenging journey on Facebook's #ImStaying group

After struggling to pay his fees, he was able to gain assistance from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS)

The inspirational and optimistic mindset of young Angelo touched the hearts of many Saffas across the rainbow nation

A university graduate by the name of Angelo du Toit has shared his inspirational journey on Facebook's #ImStaying group. The heartfelt post gave South Africans a look into the struggles that he faced in his attempt to be accepted into the University of the Western Cape.

With a dream of becoming a physiotherapist, Angelo desperately tried to find the money needed to register himself and pay for his tuition fees. An unforeseen encounter with someone who worked at UWC opened his eyes to the possibility of NSFAS.

The four years of Angelo's university studies were met with a series of challenges, however, he has remained grateful for the much-needed help he received.

The post ended with a message of support to Saffas who might find themselves in a similar situation:

"Yes, there are a lot of people that are way less fortunate than me, but I want to say that there is a way if you want to make a way. Work hard in school to get accepted at university and apply for NSFAS because they will help with all the financial struggles. There is a way for a better future."

South Africans showered the young graduate with support

Vytjie Mentor said:

"Congratulations and very well done!"

Hanna Kgosinyane shared:

"Congratulations son. And the guy who advised you to apply for NSFAS. God bless him."

Lenika Beni commented:

"Congratulations, you're a good example to our youth, make them aware of the benefits of hard work and determination and may you continue thriving in all sectors of life."

Rae Allan Lutchman responded with:

"An inspirational story indeed. Congratulations, young man. Your parents must be very proud. God bless you and all the best for the future."

Chris Mosala added:

"Congratulations and thank you for sharing your story, may God richly bless you in your chosen career path, all the best."

Beautiful graduate thanks mom after bagging her first degree

In other graduation news, Briefly News wrote about a stunning local woman and recent higher education graduate who took to social media to share a heartfelt message with her mother.

Oreabetswe Mokale was proud to share her achievement with the rest of Mzansi, adding herself to the Mokale family list of already accomplished university grads. Oreabetswe Mokale says even though she couldn't walk the stage at a traditional graduation ceremony, her achievements aren't diminished. She wrote:

"The big day has finally come. I am a Bachelor of Science in Biomedicine graduate from Pearson Institute of Higher Education."

