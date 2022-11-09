A 21-year-old woman who sells images of her feet online has opened up about various aspects related to her trade

The lady spoke about how she finds clients, set prices for specific pics, and ensures that nobody ever finds out her real identity

Commenting on a Facebook post where her story was shared, many netizens were divided about her trade

A young lady who sells pics of her feet for cash on the internet has opened up about the ins and outs of the trade.

Riley is coining it with her foot snaps. Image: Lisa Schaetzle and Csondy.

Source: Getty Images

The sis explained how she finds her buyers, the factors she considers when setting prices, and how she ensures she cannot be identified.

Talking to Business Insider South Africa, the woman, whose first name is Riley, noted that getting her hustle started was easy after tweeting some snaps of her feet, using simple keywords such as ‘selling feet pics’.

Riley then shared that she always ensured she got her money upfront and used a fake name and VPN to protect her privacy. She advised others interested in the trade to do the same.

The 21-year-old also said that her prices vary depending on requests, with videos costing more than snaps.

Commenting on a Facebook post by Business Insider South Africa, where the young woman’s story was shared, peeps had mixed reactions about her business:

Tshegofatso Kgoroba said:

“There are people who actually buy said photos? How low can humanity sink?”

Johan Mossel Fourie joked:

“I asked the universe to help me find more job opportunities, and then it sent me this. Not saying I'm going to do it but not saying I won't either.”

Woman makes serious cash selling toenails, bath water and dirty clothes online: “My service brings pleasure”

In another wacky story by Briefly News, a woman from the United States is coining it selling gross items like used earbuds, underwear, and even armpit hair online.

Rebekka Blue makes over R160k per month with her trade, with the 28-year-old saying that she is selling ‘pleasure’ to eager buyers.

Other strange things she sells include bath water, toenail clippings, a used contraceptive coil, and even burps.

