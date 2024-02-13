A young lady at the University of Cape Town flexed about being among the 50 matric pupils to get into the institution

In the video, she showcased how her first day of law school went and how she ended her day in her res room studying

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip, with many applauding her for reaching this significant milestone

One young lady took to social media to celebrate being accepted into the University of Cape Town.

A South African student took to TikTok to celebrate being accepted into the University of Cape Town. Image: @brigalia

Student flexes her achievement

Getting accepted into higher education is not always easy, as you are against many people in the country and globally, so if one is admitted to an institution, it is an achievement to be celebrated. This young lady did just that as she took to the video platform to flex her significant milestone. She revealed she was among the 50 matric students accepted into UTC in 2024 for law.

A video shared by @brigalia on TikTok shows the young lady on campus, and she stated that it was her first day of law school. @brigalia unveiled her day during lecture classes and how she spent her break time. At the end of the clip, she can be seen in her study room, studying with her laptop.

Watch the video below:

SA clapped for the young stunner

Many people were impressed by the lady's post as they rushed to her comment to send their congratulatory message.

Zeta said:

"50 about to be halved by the time you get to the final year I just finished my LLB at UCT. All the best."

Ayabonga wrote:

"Congratulations sis."

CindyKK23 commented:

"The first part? Its giving God said “Let there be light” and there was light."

User asked:

"Can someone explain how come 50 matrics get into uct law??"

To which she responded by saying:

"There are many students who do combined stream law, this is the straight law."

