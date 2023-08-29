Denise Zimba and her husband have welcomed the newest member to their family, a baby

The actress shared an emotional video clip where she announced her pregnancy to her friends

The TV presenter had previously opened up about her health issues and how she was told that she had a 1% chance of conceiving

Actress Denise Zimba and her husband have welcomed their second baby, a girl named Mila.

Denise Zimba broke the news to her friends, including Thando Thabethe, on a video chat. Image: @missdenisezimba

Denise is now a mother of 2

On her Instagram stories, Denise Zimba said she was filled with love and gratitude after welcoming her bundle of joy.

This is the actress' second baby with her husband after they welcomed their daughter Leah Lilli-Rose Schlichtig in 2019.

Denise shared her daughter's name, Mila, and posted a video montage from when she was born to her spending time with her sister and father.

Zimba's friends react to her announcement

In the video, Denise broke the news to her friends, who were in utter shock, that she had an infant baby.

Her friend and colleague who worked alongside her on How To Ruin Christmas on Netflix, Thando Thabethe, kept on saying. "Oh my God."

In her comments section, industry colleagues flocked to wish Denise well on her new journey.

bontle.modiselle said:

"Hello Beautiful Mila. Congratulations to you and your family mama, so beautiful."

pearlmodiadie said:

"Beautiful!! Congratulations to you and your growing family, Denise!!! So heartwarming!"

takkies7 said:

"Zimba, my Zimba, she is so precious friend."

ramichuene said:

"Hello Mila! Our HTRC baby! That call, congratulations to you again. God is love, God is faithful."

nandi_madida said:

"Beautiful family."

knaomin said:

"Congratulations Desire!"

refilwemodiselle said:

"Ncaaaaah, congratulations, my sweets. God continue to bless you."

lornamaseko said:

"Oh my goodness. Congratulations , what a blessing, aaahhh I’m so happy for you!"

znombona said:

"Haibo, you this is so beautiful. Congratulations mama. Yhoooo I could eat that baby she is so beautiful. You have such a beautiful family."

tshepivundla said:

"Oooooh my goodness, she is PERFECT! Congratulations Mama. She’s beautiful! Congratulations on the new addition to the family. May she bring you nothing but joy!"

Denise Zimba gushes over her perfect life

The TV personality previously gushed over her perfect little family and expressed her gratitude for them.

The German national also took the time to brag about her daughter Leah.

"I get to work whenever I feel, without the pressure of needing to. My child speaks 3 languages, & has two passports. I’m learning a new language, I travel a lot. My husband cooks amazing food, & gifts me with so much time & love. My in-laws are the kindest people. THANK YOU, GOD."

Denise opens up about previous relationship fails

In a previous report from Briefly News, Denise Zimba opened up about how her previous relationships failed.

She said she has always been the type of woman to stick by a man at his lowest, but that had never served her well.

