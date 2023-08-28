Natasha Joubert's mother, Ninette Joubert, is incredibly proud of her daughter for being crowned Miss South Africa in 2023

Ninette took to Instagram to share her emotional reaction to the moment her daughter was crowned Miss SA

Mzansi netizens have been sending Natasha Joubert and her mother congratulatory messages

Recently crowned Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert still has her proud mother, Ninette Joubert, in awe of her new title and accomplishment.

Miss SA Natasha Joubert's mother posted a sweet shoutout on Instagram, congratulating her on winning Miss SA 2023. Image: @ninettejoubert/Instagram, @natasha_joubert/Instagram

Natasha Joubert is a South African model, fashion designer, and beauty pageant titleholder who was crowned Miss South Africa in 2023. She was previously the second runner-up in the Miss South Africa pageant in 2020.

Miss South Africa makes her mother proud

Ninette, who has been one of Natasha's biggest supporters, took to Instagram to share a touching post of how emotional she was (and still is) the moment her daughter was crowned Miss SA during the big night.

"It was an absolutely wonderful and unforgettable event! Justin, your unwavering support was invaluable, and I am so grateful. ❤️Congratulations, Natasha on your well-earned achievement! Love you so much," the proud momma wrote on the post.

The model is the youngest of three siblings and attended High School Eldoraigne. Her father passed away just after her 16th birthday, and her mother, Ninette Joubert, was in her final year of law school when Natasha competed in Miss South Africa 2020.

Making your mother proud is a wonderful way to show her how much you love and appreciate her. It is also a way of honouring her sacrifices and hard work in raising you. And it is safe to say that Natahsa has done very well on that part.

Netizens respond with congratulatory messages

Wandile_mthembu_ said:

"She’s absolutely so worthy of this, a lifelong dream fought for and realised. We’ve all got so much love, respect and adoration for Natasha. I can’t wait to see what she does further with her title."

Imperfectionsandcurls replied:

"Still so surreal."

0_Lwe_thu replied:

"So happy for your daughter, mommy. Our beautiful Tash."

Vati_buka commented:

"Thank you for birthing, nurturing our Queen. She has the most beautiful smile that lights up our country and is now no longer yours alone but is 'ours'. May she continue to shine during her reign and grow in all areas of her life. We love her."

Afiba_m wrote:

"You must be very proud of Nats - she’s such a special woman and she’s so blessed to have a supportive and loving mother like you. Your family is blessed Ninette."

