Popular South African media personality Denise Zimba is definitely living the life of her dreams

The star recently took to her Twitter page to gush over the perfect life and family she has

She said she only works when she needs to, her child is multi-lingual and her husband loves her to the moon and back

Denise Zimba has a lot to be grateful for. The star revealed that she is living the life many of us can only dream about.

Denise Zimba has taken to her page to show off her perfect life. Image: @missdenisezimba.

Source: Instagram

Taking to her social media page, the media personality raved about how her life is so perfect and that she wouldn't change a thing.

The Generations: The Legacy actress headed to her Twitter page on Wednesday 1 February to share with her fans and followers how she has been doing. She wrote:

"I get to work whenever I feel, without the pressure of needing to. My child speaks 3 languages, & has two passports. I’m learning a new language, I travel a lot. My husband cooks amazing food, & gifts me with so much time & love. My in-laws are the kindest people. THANK YOU, GOD♥️."

Denise Zimba's fans react to the star's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Denise Zimba's post. Many lauded her for appreciating the life she has.

@RichyAsIs said:

"It's the inlaw being kind to you that is another form/level of being welcomed into the family. Some ppl don't know how important it is to be married into a family that loves, and appreciates you and your being."

@Loraine_Sibanda added:

"That's it!! With gratitude, we see the world differently and we appreciate it more. FYI you were my favourite Actress on #HowToRuinChristmas. Great job."

