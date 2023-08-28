Actress Galaletsang Koffman has gotten candid about being a GBV victim for years

She told the Mantsoe Moments podcast about how she showed up on The River 's set in just her underwear

The talent has received a nod for her excellent performance in the famous telenovela

The River actress Galaletsang Koffman, who plays the role of Beauty, has shared her harrowing story of enduring a tormenting and abusive relationship for years before joining the popular telenovela.

Galaletsang Koffman has opened up about enduring physical and financial abuse for three years before joining 'The River'. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Galaletsang Koffman chats to Matsoe Tsatsi about her abuse

She was a guest on the Mantsoe Moments when she revealed how she was abused and swindled for three years by her then-boyfriend of five years:

"This guy cleared out my bank account, beat me up to a pulp, waterboarded me. It was crazy. I was in the streets of Meredale screaming Vimba (stop him) and no one helped me, and I was naked."

She added that after he wiped clean her fully furnished two-bedroom apartment, they moved back to her mother's home, where he would start beating her up in her presence.

"Every year when women share their stories of abuse, I wonder If I should share my own."

Galaletsang lands the role of Beauty on The River

Koffman told Mantsoe how she arrived at the set of The River in her bra and undies because she was locked up for two weeks while the production company kept trying to call her back.

Her ex-boyfriend kept on declining the calls while he continued beating her up:

"Everyone thought I was on drugs, it was so funny."

Mzansi loves Beauty's role in The River

The actress sits comfortably on the actress status because of her stellar performance on the weekday telenovela on 1Magic:

@Slebu_Dimples praised:

"Bathong Beauty! Mmata!!!!! Lmao You make my evenings. Keep shining."

@jacquinomzi said:

"I need a friend like #Beauty in my life. She makes everything seem easy."

@ThembeniLucia asked:

"I love Beauty hle, can't she and I be friends?

@Mbiizozo has picked:

"Beauty is my favourite."

@profteu was entertained:

"Listening to #Beauty #TheRiver. Shucks, she absolutely kills me. Respect to whoever assembled the entire cast."

Jub Jub faces 13 counts of GBV by 4 women

In another Briefly News story, Moja Love presenter Jub Jub will resume trial on 8 November due to GBV accusations made by four women.

He stands accused of 13 counts of r@pe, kidnapping, indecent assault, and assault with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Source: Briefly News