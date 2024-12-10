Khanyi Mbau showcased progress from her ground-breaking facial surgery, which included a facelift, eyebrow repositioning, and eyelid adjustments

A side-by-side comparison of her appearance 102 days post-surgery sparked social media debate

Fans had mixed reactions, with some praising her youthful look and others questioning the necessity of the procedures

Dubai-based South African actress Khanyi Mbau has given fans another glimpse of her face weeks after her ground-breaking facial surgery.

Khanyi Mbau shares her progress

Khanyi Mbau is slowly getting the results she wanted after her facial surgery. The larger-than-life media personality has been making headlines and charting social media trends after buying her new face.

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula recently sparked a conversation on social media when he shared a side-by-side picture collage showing Khanyi Mbau's progress 100 days after her surgery. The post read:

"A look at Khanyi Mbau's progress a 102 days after shortening her upper lip, removing excess skin from eyelids, repositioning her eyebrows and getting herself a face-lift."

Fans react to Khanyi Mbau's new face

As expected, social media users shared their unfiltered responses to the post. Some said the star looked a few years younger and more beautiful, while others noted that there was no need for the facial surgery.

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"All that for the grave??👀😮‍💨 The next thing she repositions her eyes or ears.👀 But hey man, we listen we don’t judge.💀💔"

@__T_touch commented:

"Was there a need for all this admin?"

@TMNLMNKRL added:

"She is beautiful, I won't lie, but I don't wana see her in 20 years 🤣🤣😏😏"

@Ihhashi_Turkei wrote:

"She was always a gorgeous girly."

@mumceeshrinika added:

"Khanyi is the real definition of live your life to the fullest. Oooh she has done it all and I love it for her!! Live my darling, Phela Girl!!!"

Khanyi Mbau's millionaire boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, gushes over her

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau's Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, has taken to social media to show her some love. Kudzai showered the actress with love following her long-awaited face reveal.

Kudzai is head over heels in love with his boo Khanyi Mbau. The businessman recently painted timelines red with a heartfelt post dedicated to the South African girlfriend.

