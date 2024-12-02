Khanyi Mbau unveiled her new face on social media after weeks of wearing face masks following facial surgery, sparking online buzz

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of the Young, Famous, and African star flaunting her transformed look

Fans reacted with mixed opinions, with some praising her youthful appearance while others claimed they saw little difference from her previous look

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Khanyi Mbau knows how to keep Mzansi glued to the screens for updates. The larger-than-life media personality finally revealed her new face to curious social media users.

Khanyi Mbau showed off her new face. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Khanyi Mbau reveals her face

Khanyi Mbau is trending again on social media after she finally unveiled her new face. The Young, Famous, and African star, who has been open about her facial surgery and has been wearing face masks for weeks, finally gave waiting fans a sneak peek.

A video of the star flaunting the changes she did to her face was shared on the microblogging platform X by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. He captioned the post:

"Khanyi Mbau launches her new face after all that surgery."

Fans react to Khanyi Mbau's new face

Social media users did not hold back with their comments about the star's new face. Some said she looked younger and more beautiful. Others said there wasn't any difference from before the surgery.

@zinn_le said:

"Is it just me, or does she still look the same as before?"

@ziyana49249 added:

"Not sure if it's me but I don't see any difference."

@incontroZA wrote:

"She looks brand new."

@dollings_ added:

"Nothing in this world beats a beautiful face card, and that’s one of the few things money can’t buy."

@Melo_Malebo wrote:

"She desperately wants to look like her Asian friend- Christine, or she’s finally deciding for that avatar look she once mentioned?"

@MzansiJoker commented:

"Old in the inside and new from the outside...nothing changed..."

Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend Kudzai gushes over her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khanyi Mbau's Dubai-based Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzai Mushonga, has taken to social media to show her some love. Kudzai showered the actress with love following her long-awaited face reveal.

Kudzai is head over heels in love with his boo Khanyi Mbau. The businessman recently painted timelines red with a heartfelt post dedicated to the South African girlfriend.

Source: Briefly News