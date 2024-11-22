Khanyi Mbau showed off her progress following her aesthetic transformation procedures

The media personality underwent a facelift for a more youthful look, and Mzansi had plenty to say

Netizens are stunned by the extent to which Khanyi is going to change her appearance, while others claim she was doing it to please men

Mzansi is concerned about Khanyi Mbau's well-being after her latest cosmetic procedure. Images: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau gave fans a peep at her new face shortly after her controversial cosmetic procedure.

A look at Khanyi Mbau's new face

Khanyi Mbau is topping social media trends after she gave netizens a look at her face after undergoing cosmetic surgery.

The Young, Famous and African star got a fox eye lift, a subnasal lip lift and blepharoplasty to reduce the skin on her eyelids, and recently visited her doctor to check the progress on her face.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared a video of Khanyi's latest consultation, where she sat calmly on a bed while doctors adjusted the tapes on her face.

Before this, Khanyi spent most of her time hiding her face and judging by the progress, it appears she still has a long way to go:

Mzansi weighs in on Khanyi Mbau's surgery

Netizens are concerned about Khanyi's well-being and believe there's a deeper reason behind her transformation:

Ketso28 was concerned:

"Body dysmorphic disorder is crippling so many people. This cannot be normal. So much pain and money because someone feels uncomfortable with how they look."

Hozeh5 said:

"I think she has identity issues, you can't do this to yourself."

molebatsi_nemo wrote:

"This is so sad, man. We are seeing a mental health crisis unfold and no one can say anything because money and influence are involved. I really hate what we have become. Normalising disorder. Body Dysmorphia is not a joke."

Meanwhile, others criticised Khanyi, convinced that she's going through all this trouble for a man:

_Makhanya_ said:

"Men, we truly are the prize."

victimsync01 was convinced:

"I'm sure she's regretting it at this stage."

ronaldanele wrote:

"Men will always be the prize."

Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend hides her face

In more Khanyi Mbau updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's boyfriend hiding her face.

Social media users speculated that this was due to her not being satisfied with the results of her latest facelift.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News