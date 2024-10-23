Khanyi Mbau Continues to Hide Face in New Post-surgery Videos, Fans Grow Anxious About Face Reveal
- It looks like Khanyi Mbau is not yet ready to do a face reveal after getting a facelift
- The media personality is months into her recovery and continues to hide behind masks, refusing to reveal her new look
- Mzansi is anxiously waiting to see the results, convinced that they're in for a treat
Months after going under the knife, Khanyi Mbau continues to wear masks as she recovers from the procedure.
Khanyi Mbau continues to hide her face
It looks like it will be a long time before Khanyi Mbau finally unveils her face to show Mzansi the work of her expert doctors.
The media personality got a facelift for a more youthful appearance and has taken followers through her procedures and recovery journey, and is now home baking her new face.
In her recent media, the Young Famous and African star is seen posing for photos and videos wearing a face mask, even while promoting brand partnerships, and appears unready to show fans the results:
Mzansi excited to see Khanyi Mbau's new face
Fans are looking forward to seeing how Khanyi looks after her surgery:
royal_divine was excited:
"The way I’m so excited to see the final look, haaaa. Forever wena."
geeloq_gq wrote:
"Kanti, when is the face being revealed? We've been waiting; even the ancestors are anticipating the new look."
stormy_snowwhite said:
"I can’t wait to see my new face hle! As I patiently wait until until! Mina, I know patience is a virtue."
theofficial_kwantu posted:
"Can't wait for the face reveal, queen."
lebogangramabe responded:
"Yoh, @mbaureloaded, put me out of my misery. Let’s see, babe. I can’t wait. Lots of love!"
1444lettie admitted:
"I'm so anxious to see you. I'm always checking to see if you posted something."
Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend sparks bleaching rumours
Mzansi speculated that Kudzai may have followed in his famous partner's footsteps and went the bleaching route, too.
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za