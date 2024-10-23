It looks like Khanyi Mbau is not yet ready to do a face reveal after getting a facelift

The media personality is months into her recovery and continues to hide behind masks, refusing to reveal her new look

Mzansi is anxiously waiting to see the results, convinced that they're in for a treat

Khanyi Mbau continues to wear face masks as she recovers from her facelift. Images: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Months after going under the knife, Khanyi Mbau continues to wear masks as she recovers from the procedure.

Khanyi Mbau continues to hide her face

It looks like it will be a long time before Khanyi Mbau finally unveils her face to show Mzansi the work of her expert doctors.

The media personality got a facelift for a more youthful appearance and has taken followers through her procedures and recovery journey, and is now home baking her new face.

In her recent media, the Young Famous and African star is seen posing for photos and videos wearing a face mask, even while promoting brand partnerships, and appears unready to show fans the results:

Mzansi excited to see Khanyi Mbau's new face

Fans are looking forward to seeing how Khanyi looks after her surgery:

royal_divine was excited:

"The way I’m so excited to see the final look, haaaa. Forever wena."

geeloq_gq wrote:

"Kanti, when is the face being revealed? We've been waiting; even the ancestors are anticipating the new look."

stormy_snowwhite said:

"I can’t wait to see my new face hle! As I patiently wait until until! Mina, I know patience is a virtue."

theofficial_kwantu posted:

"Can't wait for the face reveal, queen."

lebogangramabe responded:

"Yoh, @mbaureloaded, put me out of my misery. Let’s see, babe. I can’t wait. Lots of love!"

1444lettie admitted:

"I'm so anxious to see you. I'm always checking to see if you posted something."

Khanyi Mbau's boyfriend sparks bleaching rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to one of Khanyi Mbau's latest pictures with her boyfriend.

Mzansi speculated that Kudzai may have followed in his famous partner's footsteps and went the bleaching route, too.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News