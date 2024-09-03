Khanyi Mbau recently spoke about her recovery journey after undergoing cosmetic surgery

The media personality bought a new face and has finally given fans and followers the lowdown on how everything was done

Mzansi sent well-wishes to Khanyi and is looking forward to seeing the star's new face

Khanyi Mbau says she was nervous before her surgery. Images: mbaureloaded

Khanyi Mbau is officially a week post-surgery and can finally give us the tea on how buying a new face feels like!

Khanyi Mbau gets real about her surgery

Just over a week since her facelift, Khanyi Mbau's swelling has finally gone down to allow her to chat with fans about her experience.

The Queen of Bling underwent several aesthetic procedures, including a Blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, and says everything was a breeze, all thanks to her team of skilled doctors.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Khanyi spoke about her five-star experience at the Mono Clinic and how her doctor was able to achieve the look she wanted.

Not only that, but the Young, Famous and African star also gave followers a look into her first Hyperbaric oxygen chamber session, which is meant to accelerate healing:

"I was a little nervous, I won't lie to you, but Matt made it feel like it was going to be a breeze. I would recommend this to you. So, if you're thinking about doing surgery, the only place to do it is Mono because I did it, and so can you."

Mzansi reacts to Khanyi Mbau's recovery

Fans are looking forward to the results and wished Khanyi a speedy recovery:

South African singer, Mawhoo, was excited:

"I can’t wait to see the results!"

nozipho2302 was stunned:

"Khanyi, you really have money."

letlhage_dipono wrote:

"You're gonna look gorgeous."

n_khudunyane was impressed:

"The results will be great. We are learning about what it takes to be beautiful. Thank you for sharing your journey with us."

mandisi.tshingana posted:

"I actually can’t wait until your face heals."

Mzansi compares Khanyi Mbau's before and after pics

In more Khanyi Mbau updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's before and after pictures.

Mzansi bashed her cosmetic surgeries, saying they were disappointed that she completely altered her face.

