Throwback pictures of a younger and more natural-looking Khanyi Mbau have surfaced on social media

These were unearthed after Khanyi Mbau announced that she "bought" a whole new face

Netizens did not hesitate to express disappointment at how Khanyi decided to change her overall look

South Africans are discussing Khanyi Mbau's looks, comparing them from when she first burst onto the scene in the early 2000s to now.

Khanyi Mbau's before and after pictures have netizens angered. Image: @mbaureloaded on Instagram, @mapitso_Q on X

Khanyi Mbau announces getting a new face

This week, Khanyi Mbau shared a video of her swollen face post-surgery after "buying a new face". The star revealed that she was tired of the Botox and lip fillers, which needed maintenance every now and then. Mbau said she prefers a permanent fix, hence the decision to go under the knife once again.

"Now we bake. I bought a new face... Before we all lose it, it is still very fresh and super tight. It will take a few weeks to cook. I had grown tired of Botox and fillers every three months. I am now looking for a permanent solution for a structured, tight face.

"I had a Blepharoplasty, which reduced the heavy skin on my eyelids and a Subnasal lip lift, adding shape to my lips. GOODBYE FILLERS, BOTOX AND THREADS! HOW DOES IT FEEL? - TIGHT!! I feel wrapped in cling wrap. I cannot wait to see the final results. It’s still going to get worse before it gets better."

Mzansi discusses Mbau's new face compared to old one

A social media user, @mapitsoQ, unearthed old Khanyi Mbau pictures where she looked much younger and more natural-looking.

Mzansi did not hesitate to express disappointment at how Khanyi decided to change her overall look.

Netizens had a debate:

@Mapitso_Q added:

"Y'all can say whatever but this was probably 2012 going down, and she looked beautiful! You cannot compare today’s make up and phone quality to 2010’s quality. If this is ugly, then you must as well support the nonsense she's doing!"

@Southafrican001 said:

"Khanyi knows she is beautiful hle please don't be confused, she just wanted to be light skin and age gracefully."

@Royal_Pearlette argued:

"I doubt she changed it because she thought she seemed ugly. Must've been deeper than that."

Bonang dragged into Khanyi Mbau's new face

In a previous report from Briefly News, presenter Bonang Matheba was unprovokedly dragged into Khanyi Mbau's new face scandal.

X users suggested that she, too, should get slammed, just like Khanyi Mbau is getting slammed online.

