Media personality Bonang Matheba was dragged into Khanyi Mbau's new face controversy

Social media users are saying that she, too, should get slammed just like Khanyi Mbau is getting slammed online

Catfish account Chris Excel ignited this, saying people are quick to judge Khanyi Mbau but praise Bonang instead

Bonang Matheba has one of the most inspiring glow-ups in Celebville. The media personality

Mzansi questions Bonang Matheba's glowup. Image: Chris Jackson via Getty Images/@bonang_m on Instagram

Bonang dragged into Khanyi's new face controversy

TV presenter Bonang Matheba was dragged into Khanyi Mbau's new face controversy. The media personality took to Instagram to give her supporters a look after she underwent surgery.

Mbau showed off her swollen face and explained why she decided to buy a completely new face.

"Now we bake, bought a new face... I know, I know... before we all lose it. It's still fresh and super tight.. it will take a few weeks for it to cook... I grew tired of Botox and fillers every three months, and I am now looking for a permanent solution to a structured, tight face. A big shout out to Dr Merve from @monocosmeticsurgery. What a Gem and highly skilled with the face; I had a Blepharoplasty, reducing the heavy skin on my eyelids and a Subnasal lip lift, adding shape to my lips. GOODBYE FILLERS, BOTOX AND THREADS! HOW DOES IT FEEL? - TIGHT!! I feel wrapped in cling wrap. Can't wait to see the final results. It's still going to get worse before it gets better."

Mzansi drags Bonang Matheba

The popular catfish account, Chris Excel, started this conversation when he said people are quick to judge Khanyi Mbau for her choices but continue to praise Bonang instead.

"Society: “Khanyi Mbau needs to get some help… this is mental illness”. Their favourite celebrity," he wrote.

Mzansi debated, saying that she should get slammed just like Khanyi Mbau is getting trolled online.

@AHT_YssY said:

"You're not going to convince us otherwise, Khanyi Mbau must be stopped."

@_ThapeloM shared:

"It really shows that imali iyagezana. No matter how much you take a bath you still money to bath you well."

@sophia01w exclaimed:

"I can't believe that the same person in the first pic is still the same in the second frame, very bad."

Mpho Popps teases Lasizwe on Khanyi Mbau

In a previous report from Briefly News, comedian Mpho Popps trolled Lasizwe about his sister, Khanyi Mbau, saying she is a white woman.

Mpho was invited to Lasizwe's Awkward Date, where Lasizwe revealed how he and the media mogul were related.

