Mpho Popps Trolls Lasizwe About His “White” Sister Khanyi Mbau, SA Reacts: “You Won’t See Heaven”
- Mpho Popps recently trolled Lasizwe about his sister, Khanyi Mbau, being a white woman
- The two went on an awkward date where Lasizwe revealed how he and the media mogul were related
- Mzansi was in stitches at the pair's interaction and said Mpho was out of line for that joke
Not Mpho Popps trolling Lasizwe about his sister Khanyi Mbau being a white woman!
Mpho Popps throws shade at Khanyi Mbau
Lasizwe recently took Mpho Popps on one of his famous awkward dates, and boy, was it a cringefest!
Taking to his Instagram page, Lasizwe posted a video from his date where he's seen chatting with Mpho during a meal.
Lasizwe spoke about the advice he received from his sister, Khanyi Mbau, later explaining to Mpho how they're related, and the award-winning comedian's reaction was priceless:
"But she's white?"
Of course, this was a jab at the queen of bling's controversial skin-lightening procedures. Previously, Khanyi took her cosmetic procedures to the top when she debuted her new face after getting a thread lift.
Interestingly enough, Mpho recently shared photos of his family, where Mzansi found out that the comedian's father was a white man.
Mzansi reacts to Lasizwe and Mpho Popps' awkward date
Yoh, South Africans were in stitches and couldn't believe the liver Mpho had to throw jabs at Khanyi Mbau:
gwamile_labotsibeni said:
"Mpho knew what he was doing! That whizzing kettle sound laugh says it all."
lindismanga_jama joked:
"That 'But she’s white' was so unexpected!"
chrissy_mbulayi stood in wait:
"I’m here waiting for Khanyi’s comment."
nelizibaya trolled Mpho:
"Kodwa Mpho Pops, your dad is white, Khanyi is pale; you won't see heaven."
londiwe_ncala was in stitches:
"This episode has to be the funniest and most entertaining episode ever!"
Khanyi Mbau sparks BBL rumours
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to one of Khanyi Mbau's recent photos.
Netizens were stunned by the media personality's surprise hourglass figure, convinced that she may have gone under the knife.
