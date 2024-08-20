Outspoken activist Ntsiki Mazwai has taken aim at EFF leader Julius Malema on social media

This follows the party's Gauteng Ground Forces forum, where he seemingly took aim at Mmabatho Montsho

Mazwai questioned if Malema was willing to take aim at other men or will he target women only

Ntsiki Mazwai has questioned Julius Malema's behaviour towards women. Image: Showmax, Waldo Swiegers via Getty Images.

Source: UGC

South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai has discussed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, questioning his jabs towards women. This comes after his address at the Gauteng Ground Forces forum on Monday, after he seemingly took jabs at Mmabatho Montsho and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Ntsiki Mazwai on Julius Malema

On X, Ntsiki Mazwai asked if Malema would also drag the former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's husband, David Skosana, who is an uMkhonto we Sizwe Party MP. Mkhwebane joined the EFF in 2023, and then in June 2024, she became an MP.

This follows Malema's subtle jabs at award-winning film director Mmabatho Montsho, who liked a post by Floyd Shivambu praising the MK Party.

"Is Julius also going to attack Mkhwebane’s husband, or is this abuse only reserved for women?"

Julius Malema addresses Mmabatho and Ndlozi

During his address, Malema pointed out that Mmabatho allegedly liked Floyd Shivambu's post on Instagram, questioning Ndlzoi's stance. This was mainly caused by the commissar's silence about Shivambu's resignation from the EFF.

"How can someone say [that] their decision to join uMkhonto we Sizwe was the best decision ever taken, and my wife Mantwa is the first one to like such a thing? And you say, 'Julius Malema is with us' when the partner likes the things that seek to denounce the organisation and where the organisation stands. Where the relatives, cousins and siblings have declared where they stand, and you still ask yourself, 'Where does this leader stand?' Look at those around you, and you will see where this leader stands."

Ntsiki Mazwai trolls Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai described what she thinks Julius Malema is like, saying he is a bully.

A fan asked the poet to relay her opinion about the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader. Mazwai also took the opportunity to frown at people who compared her to the politician and said they were mad even to think that.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News