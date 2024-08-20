The Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema slammed EFF supporters and South Africans who opposed Chidimma Adetshina

Adetshina, a former Miss SA contestant, stepped down from the competition after her mother was implicated in identity fraud

Malema's words angered South Africans, who called him out, pointing to the possible criminal element of the story and not Adetshina's ethnic background

Julius Malema is still behind Chidimma Adetshina. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and @chichi_vanessa

GAUTENG — Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema is still in former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina's corner and lashed out at those who weren't.

Malema slams EFF members opposing Adetshina

@NalaThokozane posted a video of Malema speaking during the Ground Forces Forum, which was held on 19 August. Among the topics Malema touched on was Floyd Shivambu's resignation.

Shivambu was not the only thing on his mind. Juju railed against those who opposed former Miss Sa contestant Chidimma Adetshina, who withdrew from the competition after Home Affairs found prima facie evidence her mother committed identity theft and fraud.

"Your position on that girl was necessitated by the fact that an African child is under attack. You choose to fight an African child in favour of a white person."

View the video:

South Africans call Malema out

Netizens were not happy with Malema's statements and grilled him.

Kunta the Toxic-Genius asked:

"So Julius Malema doesn't care about the girl whose identity was stolen?"

Zithonga 3 said:

"I've never seen a leader who hates the truth like Julius Malema."

Mahlatsi Walter mocked him.

"Which white person because Miss SA had not been crowned yet?"

Malumz said:

"He promotes lawlessness at all levels."

SK said:

"Malema has reaffirmed his loyalty to foreigners."

