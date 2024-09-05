The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie got into an unpleasant verbal exchange with Economic Freedom Fighter president Julius Malema

Malema called McKenzie a jailbird and refused to withdraw his comments when prompted to, and he was summarily removed

McKenzie responded to him, and South Africans expressed disappointment in Malema's choice of words and his refusal to back down

Gayton McKenzie clapped back against Malema's verbal onslaught. Images: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

PARLIAMENT—Sports, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie refused to take Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema's verbal onslaught lying down and responded.

Malema calls McKenzie a jailbird

@MDNnewss posted a clip of McKenzie responding to Malema. Malema called McKenie a bantiti, the slang term for "jailbird." He was ordered to withdraw his statements, but he blatantly refused. Malema and another EFF member were removed from the virtual platform. He said he was not vulgar and untruthful when he called Gayton an ex-convict. He was also removed.

In response, Gayton said he does not mind being called an ex-con.

"I don't mind you calling me a bantiti, but I want to make you aware of one thing in the Western Cape. My name was there, Gayton McKenzie. Your name was there with the EFF. People looked at your name but people decided we will not vote for you but for this bantiti. They voted for the bantiti," he said.

View the video here:

Netizens disappointed in Malema

South Africans blasted Malema for how he addressed McKenzie.

God Guluva said:

"He must change his name from Julius to Julia Malema."

NkosiMxo asked:

"Aren't they too old to be behaving like this?"

Sindiswa said:

"Juju is so unhappy with himself right now that he is projecting."

Instigator_Parody said:

"Julius Malema is on the road to self-destruction. EFF will soon be history."

Katleho said:

"Our lord Gayton cooked here."

Source: Briefly News