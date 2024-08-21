Andile Marule, an EFF member, took to X to post a video after being enthused and encouraged after attending a Gauteng provincial ground forces forum

“The EFF is here to stay. The EFF is not going anywhere. The EFF is not based on an individual”

Julius Malema, the party leader, convened a very well-attended meeting where members’' spirits were raised, with critical messages stressed

GAUTENG- An EFF member recorded a live video to show his encouragement and jubilant heart regarding the party’s current position and what is to come.

Mr Marule posted his video with this accompanying text:

"The ground is solid, let us all remain loyal EFF members, let us never turn our backs on our organization and leadership that never betrayed us! With our support, the EFF shall overcome."

Andile responded to haters who have had a lot to say in the last few days:

"Haters can't close their mouth, as they are so hateful, paid well by the white monopoly capital."

Why the EFF is not based on individuals

The structure of the EFF highlighted that it is the branches of the political party where the strength is and not within individuals. He reiterated that members like himself joined the EFF on its founding manifesto and its seven non-negotiable pillars, constitution, its left ideological perspective and not individuals. He went on to say that he and fellow supporters loved the individuals as they took care of their organisation, but individuals meant little to the organisation outside this.

Similar meetings will be convened in other provinces throughout the country in the coming days.

