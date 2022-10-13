Former City of Joburg Executive Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse has filed a criminal complaint against the Johannesburg Property Company

Phalatse alleges that the municipal entity unlawfully paid R27 million to an ANC front company to lease Proton House

South Africans are confused about Phalatse's reasons for coming forward now and why she did not report the matter while she was still mayor

JOHANNESBURG - Ousted former Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Dr Mpho Phalatse, laid criminal charges against the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), a municipal entity and an unnamed company.

Phalatse alleged that the company is a front for the African National Congress and was unlawfully granted a R27 million contract related to a Proton House lease.

The former mayor laid the criminal complaint at the Hillbrow Police Station on Wednesday, 12 October, stating that JPC seems to be involved in fraud and corruption at taxpayers' expense, reports the City Press.

Phalatse stated that the unnamed company was only established on 1 July 2022, and two months later, the company received R27 million in September. Gauteng SAPS provincial spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed that a complaint had been laid, and the police will investigate the matter.

Taking to social media, Phalatse alleged that the R27 million paid to the company was supposed to be used to destabilise the multi-party coalition in the City of Joburg.

"We were reliably informed that part of this R27 million would be used to destabilise the coalition government of which I was the Executive Mayor by funding the payment of bribes to Councillors in order to entice them to vote against our government, wrote Phalatse."

South Africans question why Phalatse's intentions for spilling the beans

@SRampora said:

"It means this transpired under your nose. It also means that if you were not being kicked out of the mayoral office, you wouldn't be opening that case with the police."

@ThakheliTumelo said:

"But it happened under your nose in September, and you were still the mayor."

@lotlis said:

"You were removed on the 30th of September, so when did the payment happen in September, since there's no 31st."

@V3ry_Offensiv3 said:

"September, when you were mayor? Seems like she knew about wrongdoing and kept it to use for herself when she was ousted... She doesn't have the people of Joburg's interest at heart but her own."

@websterlicious said:

"Are you laying criminal charges from the goodwill of the citizen of JHB or just because you were ousted as Mayor? And if you knew about JPC, why didn't you report it then?"

