A viral video on X shows Helen Zille being confronted by an attendee during a public event over the Democratic Alliance’s stance on Gaza

The attendee accused the party of failing to take a strong position on the conflict and raised questions about morality and human rights

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online over the DA's stance on the conflict in Gaza

Helen Zille was confronted by an attendee during a public event over the Democratic Alliance’s stance on Gaza. Images: BASHAR TALEB/ Getty Images and Per-Anders Pettersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — A video circulating on X has sparked intense debate after Democratic Alliance veteran Helen Zille was confronted during a public event by an attendee who launched a fiery critique of the party’s stance on international issues, including the conflict in Gaza.

The unexpected exchange quickly drew attention online, with the clip spreading widely and dividing social media users over both the content and tone of the confrontation.

Audience member challenges Zille

In the clip, Zille appears to be addressing or interacting with attendees when a man stands up and directly challenges her, stating that he does not support her or the DA. The attendee goes on to accuse the party of racism and “white supremacy,” before raising strong criticisms about the DA’s stance on the war in Gaza.

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“Thank you for coming Helen. I’m one of the people who don’t like you. I’ve never liked the DA. I find the DA a very racist party, it’s full of white supremacy,” the man says in the video.

He further questions Zille’s moral stance, referencing the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and allegations of genocide in Gaza, arguing that political leaders should take a stronger position. The attendee also criticised what he described as the DA’s reluctance to influence foreign policy decisions, including sanctions and other international measures.

“The question for me is how can we trust you to lead anything if you can’t acknowledge there is a genocide happening in Gaza… where is your morality?” he added.

The man went on to call for stronger international action, including support for ICJ processes, sanctions, and accountability measures against individuals linked to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). His remarks drew audible reactions from others in attendance.

As the confrontation escalated, members of the audience and DA attendees intervened and moved to calm the situation. The man was eventually stopped from continuing further, but not before he finished his remarks and thanked Zille for allowing him the opportunity to speak.

See video:

The video has since triggered mixed reactions online, with some users praising the attendee for speaking his mind, while others criticised the tone and content of the confrontation.

Articles on Helen Zille

Helen Zille was confronted during her campaign to be Joburg's next mayor. Image: Per-Anders Petersson/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that Helen Zille has vowed to take a firm stance against lawless taxi operators, warning that continued violence and disregard for the law threaten South Africa’s stability. Zille did not hold back, describing parts of the taxi industry as “the biggest mafia in South Africa.”

Source: Briefly News