Helen Zille has called for a tough crackdown on lawless taxi operators, warning that violence and disregard for the law threaten South Africa’s stability

Her remarks come after renewed clashes between rival taxi associations in KwaZulu-Natal over the long-disputed Stanger–Maphumulo route

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has stepped in, warning taxi bosses to stop violence, intimidation, and illegal activities

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Helen Zille has vowed to take a firm stance against lawless taxi operators. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN – Helen Zille has vowed to take a firm stance against lawless taxi operators, warning that continued violence and disregard for the law threaten South Africa’s stability.

Zille did not hold back, describing parts of the taxi industry as “the biggest mafia in South Africa.”

Speaking to Times Live, she criticised operators who ignore regulations and put commuters’ lives at risk.

“You can’t build a society without the rule of law. Then you have anarchy and chaos. If taxis are going to commit violence and violate the law, there is nothing to talk about. People must cool off until they are prepared to engage within the framework of the law,” she said.

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Taxi associations' feud flares up

Her comments come as tensions escalate between the KwaMaphumulo and KwaDukuza taxi associations, following renewed violence

The rivalry, which has stretched over nearly 40 years, centres on control of the lucrative Stanger–Maphumulo route. The conflict has previously turned deadly and continues to disrupt daily life, with road closures affecting access to schools, workplaces, and essential services.

Efforts to resolve the dispute have repeatedly failed, despite past interventions involving government officials, including former Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Mkhwanazi Issues Stern Warning to Taxi Bosses

In a related article, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi led renewed efforts to restore order, holding a high-level meeting with the rival groups on 15 March 2026. During the engagement, Mkhwanazi issued a strong warning, making it clear that criminal behaviour will not be tolerated.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told taxi operators that no one has the right to stop private motorists from giving people lifts, stressing that the hiring of hitmen to eliminate rivals must come to an end, and warning that harassment and intimidation of motorists and commuters will not be tolerated.

Her remarks come after renewed clashes between rival taxi associations in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Emmanuel Crist/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Articles on taxi violence

Three taxi drivers were killed in three shootings in two days in Cape Town, sparking concerns about ongoing gun violence. Two of the shootings happened in Seawinds, in the Southern Suburbs, while the other occurred in nearby Lavender Hill.

Two taxi drivers were shot dead at the Macassar Taxi Rank in Cape Town. A passenger was also injured and rushed to the hospital following the shooting at the rank.

South Africans were worried about the impact of taxi violence on passengers after a taxi driver was shot and killed in Evaton, Johannesburg, on 4 March 2026. The South African Police Service opened a case of murder.

Briefly News also reported that the Western Cape government clamped down on rising taxi violence in the province. The provincial government approached the courts and was granted an interdict to enforce measures to ensure it puts an end to taxi-related shootings.

Source: Briefly News