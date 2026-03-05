South Africans were worried about the rate of taxi-related murder in Gauteng after the death of a taxi driver

The driver was shot and killed on the Golden Highway by an unknown number of assailants

Calls for stricter gun control increased as the South African Police Service is investigating a murder case

The death of a taxi driver in Evaton, Gauteng, left netizens worried. Images: Nigel Jared and Ekaterina Goncharova

EVATON, GAUTENG — South Africans were worried about the impact of taxi violence on passengers after a taxi driver was shot and killed in Evaton, Johannesburg, on 4 March 2026. The South African Police Service opened a case of murder.

According to SABC News, the incident took place on the Golden Highway in Evaton. The police reported that a white Polo vehicle, which had an unconfirmed number of occupants, approached the driver while he was operating his taxi on the road and opened fire, shooting the taxi multiple times. When paramedics arrived on the scene, he was declared dead.

SAPS investigating case of murder

The SAPS spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said that the motive of the shooting is unknown and the police launched a probe into the incident. However, she could not confirm if the incident was related to taxi violence.

How did South Africans react?

Members of the public commented on the incident. Some linked it to taxi violence, and others linked it to road rage.

A taxi driver's death in Evaton sparked discussions of taxi violence online. Image: THEGIFT777

Rebecca Mlangeni said:

“I hope that they are not fighting because if they are, this means passengers' lives are at risk.”

Mahlogonolo Kolobe Bonoko opined:

“Maybe it’s road rage, because we know how taxi drivers are.”

Wo Man asked:

“While he was driving? I’m worried if there were passengers.”

Simon Melane was concerned.

“Yoh, things are rough, and nowadays people are dying like flies. Why?”

Luwis Istan said:

“They have their conflicts, so we won’t know what happened.”

Bongani Mgubela warned against road rage.

“If you are calm, you are wise. But if you have a hot temper, you will only show how foolish you are.”

