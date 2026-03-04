A motorist in Elsies River, Cape Town, caused a stir when he fought back at attempted hijackers

The incident was caught on CCTV footage and shows how the dramatic chase unfolded

South Africans questioned why the driver did not move after seeing that his life was in danger

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, shootings, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

South Africans questioned the actions of a motorist who fought against would-be robbers. Images: djedzura and South_agency

Source: Getty Images

ELSIES RIVER, CAPE TOWN — South Africans debated the actions of a man in Elsies River, Cape Town, who fought back against a group of suspects trying to rob him on 1 March 2026.

Yusuf Abramjee posted CCTV footage of the dramatic incident unfolding on his @Abramjee X account. The video begins with a man sitting inside a red Hyundai, which is parked on the side of the road. A man runs towards the driver’s side, armed with a rock. He attempts to force the door open, and his hand gets stuck in the handle. While he struggles, an accomplice in the background picks up a rock and runs towards him.

Motorist chases suspects

Once his accomplice joins him, the pair attempts to break the window, and the first suspect manages to break free. The second suspect continues his attempt to break the window when the driver flings the driver’s door open and jumps out, startling the two men. One of them drops his rock while attempting to escape, and the driver picks the rock up. He hurls it at the suspect and misses.

The suspect runs to the other side of the road, and the second suspect, who had escaped, returns. He opens the driver’s door and attempts to grab something in the vehicle. The driver retrieves an object from the back seat and throws it at him. The suspects escape, and the motorist attempts to follow them.

The Cape Flats was the scene of a robbery caught on camera. Image: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

View the video on X here:

South Africans question motorist’s actions

Netizens wondered why the driver did not move.

P_MAX observed:

“Looks like his car got stuck and couldn’t move, because it doesn’t make sense why he didn’t drive off as soon as he noticed he was in danger.”

Just Tumi said:

“This is so infuriating! I also don’t understand why he didn’t drive off.”

Gaba pointed out:

“He has all the time in the world to start his car and drive off, but instead he chose to stay there and play the hero.”

Stanus_Barathius identified the suspect.

“The uncovered face is a well-known smash-and-grabber. I had an unforgettable experience with him.”

MsPatriot said:

“He should have driven off. These criminals are getting braver by the day.”

3 Briefly News stories of robberies caught on CCTV

Armed men stormed Tellos Restaurant in Sebokeng, Vereeniging, on 8 February 2025. The incident was caught on camera, and the footage shows how the suspects terrorised the patrons.

A chaotic robbery at a tavern in Mpumalanga on 7 March 2025 went viral on social media. South Africans reacted to two of the patrons who were unbothered while the robbery unfolded before them.

CCTV footage captured how robbers failed to rob a house. The gate of the house they were trying to rob fell, and the electrical wires on the top caught the back of one of the suspects’ backs.

Source: Briefly News