CCTV footage showing a group of robbers attempting to break into a home has captured the attention of Mzansi

It all goes south when their plan quickly falls apart after one trips and the car's tyre runs over the back of his foot; chaos ensues, causing them to flee empty-handed

The viral video has sparked jokes and humorous reactions online, with many calling the robbers amateurs

South Africans are left laughing after CCTV footage of a group of robbers’ failed break-in went viral, showing their plan quickly falling apart.

Ever wondered what happens when a group of amateurs tries to pull off a big robbery? Well, a group of robbers were caught on CCTV attempting to break into a home, only for their plan to completely backfire in a scene that’s now going viral on social media.

The footage, shared on Facebook by DJ Sbu, shows the suspects taking an electric gate off its runner to force their way into a property. Seconds later, the gate falls onto the driveway, which was part of the plan. But on its way down, the electric wires along the top of the gate catch the back of the robber's body, which looks like it was probably painful.

But that's not all that goes wrong. As one criminal passes in front of their flashy getaway vehicle while it's slowly moving forward, one front tyre clips the back of his foot and he falls to the ground, rolling around in obvious agony. Mission aborted! The gang quickly made off, with two of them injured.

The video has sparked plenty of reactions online, with South Africans turning to humour in response to the robbers' epic failure. Social media users filled the comments section with jokes, calling the robbers amateurs and comparing the scene to a poorly directed action movie.

The importance of home security

Though the video is funny to many, it also serves as a serious reminder of the importance of home security. Viewers praised the homeowners for having CCTV in place, which not only captured the incident but may help law enforcement identify the suspects.

Some viewers also urged neighbours to stay alert, sharing safety tips and encouraging one another to report suspicious behaviour. A few even claimed they recognised the area and had shared the footage with their local community groups.

Mzansi laughs at the video

Fredy Bester said:

"Hahahah bunch of idiots. If you want to be dumb, you have to be tough."

Bryn Nkata Carter wrote:

"There are people unlucky when it comes to thinking."

Ziptrade commented:

"The award for world's dumbest criminals 2025 goes to these guys."

Hisveryown Mercy added:

"Check the car they are using…"

Matome Sparx Letsoalo said:

"The second culprit got hit because the driver was focused on the falling gate."

Naomi Sakonki said:

"Serves them right."

Onodwa Soyizwapi wrote:

"Mission aborted."

P Bets Holdings added:

"He is nyonyobing like mzeks during his interviews those days hahaha."

Syabonga Mchunu wrote:

"At least one can take that clip to the RAF and claim for his leg."

