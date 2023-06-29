An armed robber died after he accidentally shot himself during a robbery in Mpumalanga

The deceased man and his thug friends terrorised houses on a plot in the Vosman policing area

One South African found the situation laughable and shared stories about a similar incident

MPUMALANGA - A Mpumalanga man became his own casualty while carrying out a string of robberies in the Vosman policing area.

A Mpumalanga robber accidentally shot and killed himself. Image: Witthaya Prasongsin

Source: Getty Images

The robber had been terrorising families in the area with a few of his criminal buddies when he shot himself.

Robbers ransack homes in Mpumalanga

According to IOL, the deceased man and an unknown of co-conspirators ransacked homes on a plot. The men reportedly committed house and business robberies and theft.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala stated that the victims of the robberies confirmed to the police that one of the assailants was carrying a gun.

The suspects tied up the victims, and one of them managed to break free and tried to tussle with the robbers, but he was shot and killed.

The suspects demanded cash and stole a Volkswagen Jetta from one of the houses. They also stole a safe that had a firearm.

Mohlala stated that the armed robber reportedly accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to take out a wallet from the vehicle. His co-conspirators left him behind, and he bled profusely.

The police say he was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

Victims break free and chase suspects

According to the SAPS, the robbery victims managed to untie themselves and chased after the robbers.

Police say the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle during the chase and left the stolen safe with the firearm behind.

The Mpumalanga police are still on the hunt for the suspects and call on anyone with information to contact the Vosman Police Station at 0798914822 or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

South Africans weigh in after a robber shot himself

@theNjabu10 said:

"Wehh, the victim has next-level protection. This is like those guys who fell asleep while robbing a house."

@NtsieniUnaado said:

"Good self riddance "

@khensie_Joe said:

"Serves him right"

@njaps12 said:

"He was trying to rob the "wrong one" "

@SydneyZingoni said:

"I wish that for all robberies."

Source: Briefly News