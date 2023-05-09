A teenage bot from KwaZulu-Natal was killed after accidentally shooting himself with a gun while playing with his friend

The second boy, also a teenager, was not injured in the accidental shooting incident in the Stranger area

A 16-year-old girl was gunned down in a separate incident in Limpopo after being caught in the crossfire of a CIT robbery

STRANGER - A 14-year-old boy has tragically died after the firearm he and his friend were playing with was accidentally fired on Monday afternoon, 8 May.

14-year-old KZN teen declared dead after accidental shooting

Emergency medical personnel from IPPSS Medical Rescue were called to a shooting in the Stanger area. Medics found that the boy had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

The friend luckily sustained no injuries in the shocking accidental shooting. The firearm is said to have belonged to one of the boys' relatives.

IOL reported that KwaDukuza police detectives were on the shooting scene and are investigating the incident.

16-year-old Limpopo girl fatally shot in CIT robbery crossfire

Meanwhile, another teen, a 16-year-old girl, was fatally shot in another incident in Limpopo on Monday.

The girl was caught in the crossfire between cash-in-transit robbers and police at Elim Mall.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the robbers attacked CIT security guards while they were collecting cash at the mall.

A stray bullet hit the girl and she later died in hospital. The robbers made off with an unspecified amount of money in a white Toyota Hilux, News24 reported.

South Africans question how KZN teen got ahold of a gun

Below are some reactions:

Mari Jane commented:

"Guns should be kept in a safe that is the rules and regulations for having a legal firearm on your property."

Sbo Ka-Ntsusha Zitha said:

"Sad news, condolences to everyone close to the relatives."

Ayovha Mphoza complained:

"Guns are like toys in KZN."

@STEVEHAAGSPORT asked:

"So sad, but how do you get your hands on a gun? It's on you or in the safe."

