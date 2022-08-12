A five-year-old girl was shot in the head by her six-year-old brother in Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape

EASTERN CAPE - Police are investigating the death of a five-year-old girl who was shot and killed by her six-year-old brother in Bethelsdorp. The child was rushed to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police are investigating the death of a five-year-old who was shot by her six-year-old brother. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said cases of culpable homicide and defeating the ends of justice have been opened following the death. According to TimesLIVE, the incident occurred midday when the siblings were playing with the firearm at a house in Ext 31.

Naidu said the child was accidentally shot in her head.

When police arrived at the scene, the firearm was allegedly removed and could not be found, The South African reported.

The incident leaves South Africans outraged and disturbed:

Thometsana Khiba said:

“What a tragic incident. The gun owner will forever regret leaving their gun at the reach of children. No wonder they hid the gun, it was just shocking. They will eventually have to hand it over to the police.”

Eve Steenekamp wrote:

“This is total negligence by the owner. He should have a safe in his house. So sad!”

Vilencia Camm posted:

“There are so many similar tragedies because the parents are irresponsible with their firearms. This parent lost a child and not to mention the fact that the brother must grow up and will be mentally tortured because he killed his sister.”

Isaac Nkabinde added:

“Negligence from parents again. Some people don’t deserve to own firearms. RIP little one.”

