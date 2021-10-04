Eastern Cape police are investigating the death of a seven-year-old boy after he was fatally shot by his cousin while they were playing

The victim's older cousin, an 11-year-old boy, found a pistol hidden under a bed in his grandfather's bedroom and proceeded to play with it

Police are investigating a case of murder while the 11-year-old minor's grandfather was detained on charges of murder, among other charges

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Police in the Eastern Cape have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a seven-year-old boy in the small, rural town of Libode on Sunday.

The incident happened after the deceased boy's 11-year-old cousin found a firearm hidden under their grandfather's bed while they were playing.

An 11 year old died after he was shot by his older cousin while at play in Libode, Eastern Cape. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said a total of three cousins, all minors, were playing together at their home in the Siqikini location when the incident happened, News24 reported.

"One of the children was fiddling with the firearm and a shot went off, fatally wounding Kwanele Zide in the head," said provincial spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The firearm, a 9mm pistol, belonging to the boy's 49-year-old grandfather, was recovered and booked into evidence.

Police are investigating a case of murder while the 11-year-old minor's grandfather was detained on charges of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to TimesLIVE.

"The grandfather was arrested and detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He is expected to appear in the Libode Magistrate's Court soon," said Naidu.

Source: Briefly.co.za