Gqeberha Man Arrested After 'Allegedly Beating' His 10 Month Old Baby to Death

A 10-month-old baby succumbed to a brutal beating at the hands of his father in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on Tuesday

The 26-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning at his home and will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday, 27 September

Grief-stricken South Africans, who recoiled in horror at the news, took to social media to express their shock

A 26-year-old man is in police custody in Gqeberha after he allegedly beat his 10-month-old baby boy to death on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Bethelsdorp in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality (NMBM), about 20km northwest of Gqeberha.

A man was arrested by police in Greberha for the alleged murder of his young child. Image: Loic Venance/ AFP.

According to police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu, the infant and his mother were visiting the suspect, News24 reported.

The baby cried uncontrollably while at the house, Naidu explained, which reportedly sent the suspect over the edge. He then allegedly assaulted the defenceless baby using his fists.

Mother chased away by suspect

"The mother explained that the baby [was crying because he] may have cramps. The father then started to assault the child on his face using his fists. He then chased the mother away and kept the child with him," said Naidu.

At about 6 am on Wednesday that the mother went back to the house to fetch the child. Instead, she walked in on his lifeless body left in the bedroom.

"She then took her baby's body home and alerted the police. Police in Bethelsdorp arrested the suspect at his house on Wednesday morning before detaining him on a charge of murder," added Naidu.

According to The South African, the suspect will appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Monday, 27 September. He will remain in the custody of the police until then.

Mzansi reacts in horror

South Africans on social media cringed and reacted in absolute horror at the story. Briefly News looks at the comments to bring readers all the reactions.

@DineoThobane said:

"We are living in a messed up country."

@ThuliNtonga added:

"It goes on, non-stop in SA."

@izimu lamented:

"You just never know where SA is concerned concerning the vulnerable in our society, right?"

@KevKevinsibara wrote:

"I love all my children. I battle to understand how can a person harm such an innocent soul."

@MaKaHaRi1 stressed:

"Oh hell no!!! That poor baby. I trust justice would be just as harsh. With the same measure."

Source: Briefly.co.za