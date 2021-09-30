A convicted murderer in Taung is again facing serious criminal charges after allegedly killing his new lover

Christopher Melore, 44, appeared briefly in the Taung Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after Tshegofatso Mabebe, 38, was found dead at his home on Sunday

The matter was postponed to Wednesday, 6 October, for further police investigations

A North West man out on parole for the 2009 murder of his partner is again in police custody for allegedly killing his new lover.

The 44-year-old man, who has been identified as Christopher Koketso Melore from Taung, made a brief appearance in court after the lifeless body of his girlfriend, Tshegofatso Mabebe, 38, was found at his home on Sunday.

TimesLIVE reported that the police's spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh confirmed that Melore allegedly fatally assaulted Mabebe after walking in on her with another man.

The police were called to the scene on Monday and found Mabebe, who reportedly had multiple head injuries, dead, according to EWN.

"Melore was then located and placed under arrest before appearing in the Taung Magistrate's Court on Wednesday," said Myburgh.

Briefly News understands the case was postponed to 6 October while the police carry out further investigations.

There were no reports available suggesting the suspect will be entering a formal bail application at his next appearance.

"The suspect was previously handed a sentence of eight years after the murder of his girlfriend, Babuang Portia Ramose, 34, in Pudimoe 12 years ago," added Myburgh.

