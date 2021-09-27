A woman who sustained injuries after her car was set alight outside a school in Benoni has died

Gauteng police confirmed that the initial attempted murder charge has been upgraded to murder

The alleged perpetrator of the incident, identified as the woman's boyfriend, is recovering in hospital under police guard

A young Daveyton mother who was allegedly attacked in her car before it was torched has succumbed to her injuries.

The woman was taken to hospital on Monday, 13 September, with extensive burn injuries after she was accosted by a jilted lover, News24 reported.

A Gauteng woman succumbed to her injuries on Thursday after her vehicle was torched.

Source: Twitter

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng confirmed that the 27-year-old died from her wounds on Thursday.

At the time of the attack, which happened in front of a school in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, Briefly News understands the woman had just dropped off her four-year-old child at a pre-school.

It is at that time that a man, who has been identified as the victim's boyfriend, made his way towards her vehicle and allegedly smashed the driver's window. The woman, along with a passenger sitting in the car, then reportedly fled.

TimesLIVE reported that the passenger, who is the deceased's cousin, and the suspect were also taken to hospital. Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza said the woman's cousin was discharged from the hospital several days later.

Initial charge upgraded following victim's death

Kweza said the initial attempted murder charge against the man, who remains in hospital, has now been upgraded to include murder.

"She passed away in hospital on Thursday, 23 September. We are now charging the suspect with murder. The suspect is still under police guard in hospital," said Kweza.

An additional charge of malicious damage to property would be added after the woman's car was burnt beyond repair.

