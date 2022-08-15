A Bloemfontein man allegedly stabbed his mother to death with a piece of iron when she could not give him money

The perpetrator is believed to be a drug addict and it is suspected that the money he requested from his mother was going to be used to buy drugs

The victim’s brother was also at the scene of the murder but has survived a stab wound to the chest

A 28-year-old suspected drug addict from Blowmfontein allegedly stabbed his mom to death after she told him she could not give him money.

BLOEMFONTEIN – A 28-year-old suspected drug addict allegedly stabbed his mom to death in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The unnamed man allegedly attacked his mother with a piece of iron when she refused to give him money. Police were called to the murder scene in Masike Street, Rocklands, Kagisanong when it was reported at around 7am, according to SowetanLIVE.

Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said that according to the victim’s brother, the man was believed to be abusing drugs and had asked for money to buy drugs. When his mother told the suspect that she didn't have any, he left the premises but returned later.

Covane said:

“The suspect got angry. He left the house, came back with a piece of iron and stabbed the deceased with it several times. When he was done, he turned to the complainant and stabbed him in the chest.

“Fortunately, the uncle survived. The suspect locked them inside the house so they could not get help immediately. They received help the following morning.”

According to TimesLIVE, when the police entered the scene, they found the 65-year-old woman’s body lying in a room. Upon inspection, they discovered that the victim had been stabbed multiple times in her body and head.

The 28-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court on Monday, 15 August.

South Africans react to the fatal stabbing

South Africans are both shocked and saddened by the turn of events. Here are some comments:

@Thembisile_Q commented:

“This is so sad. What is going on with this country?”

@Lloyd4Tebogo said:

"Yoh! May this boy rot in jail because what he did to his mother is unforgivable."

@durbandave added:

“It should be easy to find his dealer, he needs to be charged with murder as well.”

