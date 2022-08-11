One groom was not about to waste the wedding they had planned and paid for, so he made it his day of revenge

The clip shows the man exposing his wife in front of everyone at the wedding with footage of her cheating

People could not believe that the woman had the audacity to get mad when she was the one who was cheating

Is there ever a right time to expose a cheater? Turns out, there might just be something close to it. People were living for a man who decided to expose his cheating bae in front of all their loved ones on their wedding day.

One groom was not about to waste the wedding they had planned and paid for, so he made it his day of revenge. Image: Getty Images

While it is never nice to be cheated on, especially when you have a whole entire wedding planned, this man did his best to get some revenge… and best believe he did.

TikTok user @koolprince33 shared a clip which shows a man and his new wife standing on stage at their beautiful wedding. While the wedding looks STUNNING, the décor is not the best part… the part where he lets everyone know that the lady standing next to him has been sleeping with her pregnant sister's man!

The man has footage of his new wife cheating projected onto a huge screen behind them, and it then goes south fast!

Social media peeps weigh in on the heavy situation:

@Goldensogno said:

“He said you wasted my time ima embarrassed and waste yours and everybody time ”

@jrobitaille23 said:

“Got her parents to waste all that money on the wedding ”

@Lienah said:

“Lol people of all cultures are not taking cheating lightly anymore I love this for him.”

@JJballs❤️ said:

“Not her throwing the flowers at him, the audacity ”

@Zy Malone said:

“She had the nerve to get mad as if she’s the victim.”

Mzansi stunned by man who proposed to his bae after she cheated on him with his brother

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a story of a man who proposed to his bae after she had been unfaithful to him with his brother of all people, left South African social media users stunned at his perseverance and maturity.

Online user @Life_After_18 caused abuzz on the Twitter streets when he shared a screenshot of the man’s tweet where he shared a glimpse into the story behind his proposal and Saffas were never ready.

The tweet which also features photos of the woman’s hand with the engagement ring reads:

“She finally said yes! I was heartbroken the first time she said no but I knew she thought I hadn’t forgiven her for sleeping with my brother. But that trauma was cleared when I stayed at a mental facility for a month. Glad we can grow together so that true love can win. #LoveWins.”

