A lady decided to use a scene from Gilmore Girls to try and trick those who had no idea what she was talking about

Sharing an iconic but heartbreaking scene from the famous show, the lady claimed as if she had lost everything when she denied a proposal

Gilmore Girls fans were on to her though and flooded the comment section with references, reminiscing on their favourite series

A once confident woman denied her college boyfriend's proposal on graduation day to pursue her career… but it did not go as planned. Sound familiar? You are right. The woman pulled a Gilmore Girls scene prank that had 12 million people tuning in, lol.

TikTok user @camerondiaztwin used a Gilmore Girls scene as a TikTok clip and it sent her viral. Image: TikTok user @camerondiaztwin

Source: UGC

Often people believe that you cannot have it all and have to sacrifice one thing for another. Just like a scene from a drama series.

TikTok user @camerondiaztwin made a clip in which she publically admitted that denying that proposal on her graduation day is the single biggest regret of her entire life… or so she claimed.

If you have never seen Gilmore Girls then you’d probably fall for the emotional post as many did. Sis got us good!

Social media users let the lady in on their thoughts and trickery

People had to take a second to digest what the good sis spilt because it was a lot… that is until they clicked that it was only a scene from the widely loved drama series Gilmore Girls. Some people were tricked but OG fans were on her from the first sentence.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Tfjohnny said:

“Ugh. That scene still makes me so mad”

@Taylor Potter said:

“For a second I wish I had never seen Gilmore Girls so I could think this was true ”

@Megan Benson Misuraca said:

”Lol I saw Yale and I knew ”

@; said:

“Imagine seeing this and not understanding the reference ”

The woman lets those in on the scene who did not quite get it:

Source: Briefly News