A cute and free-spirited couple had people falling in love with love again as they shared a goofy moment

The two had each other pick out random outfits and the clip had Twitter user @Thugg_Speedman looking for a bae

People love the energy the couple has and wish that they too will be lucky enough to find a love like this

Young love should be an adventure, not stress. A goofy couple decided to get out of their comfort zone and play a game which had them randomly selecting items of clothing which they would wear to a party, lol.

Twitter user @Thugg_Speedman loves the vibe of a couple who had one another pick out totally random outfits. Image: Twitter / @Thugg_Speedman

Source: Twitter

Dating these days is not the rom-com everyone dreams of. With all the cheating, lies and options, most people have given up on love… but not these two.

Twitter user @Thugg_Speedman came across the clip showing the couple blindly choosing items of clothing and decided that this is the type of relationship he is after.

“Okay....this is the level of headassery I'll be partaking in, during my next relationship arrangement.”

Social media users dream of a love this lighthearted and fun

Seeing this gave people hope that there are people out there who want a love that is fun, not stressful. Peeps took to the comment section to gush over the couple’s bond, and some even low-key liked the random outfits that they chose.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Elephinoanymore said:

“How FUN would that be??!!! Lookin' for a guy that would be game for that!”

@iamderikas said:

“I feel like someone wore her outfit before in the early 2000’s ”

@Ronald63678963 said:

“That's what you call enjoy life and having fun in your relationship.”

@thiicktoo said:

