A bunch of beautiful women had a lush picnic in which they tried their hand at the viral rainbow picnic challenge

Facebook user Pretty Mhlongo shared some snaps from her and her friends' gathering, showing off the effort they made

People were so impressed by what the ladies did and felt this is one of the coolest challenges they have seen

Thanks to social media trendy challenges are getting people out of their comfort zones and doing some cool things. A group of women tried their hand at the trending #rainbowpicnicchallenge and they did good!

Facebook user Pretty Mhlongo and her friends tried the rainbow picnic challenge. image: Facebook / Pretty Mhlongo

Source: Facebook

The rainbow picnic challenge has each participant bring snacks or food that is the same colour as the colour of the rainbow they have been given. If you get red then you can bring things like red jelly, tomatoes and strawberries, get it?

Facebook user Pretty Mhlongo got together with some of her besties and did the challenge. All the girls dressed in the colour they were given and brought a basket filled with delicious treats. They really went all out and made a fun day out of it.

“Yey we did it with them ladies ♥️”

The people of Mzansi fell in love with this idea

While the challenge is cool, people feel this one should stick and stay. What a cute idea for pretty much any celebration. People tagged their friends in the comment section, letting them know that it is on!

Take a look at what some impressed people had to say:

Vuyi Mkhonto said:

“Very impressive!”

Nokuthula Gumede said:

“Love it! ❤️”

Londeka Nana Zondo said:

“This picnic went to private school ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Noluthando Mafungwase Gumede said:

“Wow wow yayinhle”

