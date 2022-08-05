A naturally beautiful woman was caught on camera at the groove and has left many in awe of her look

Facebook page SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads shared the clip that had many stopping and staring at the woman

People took to the comment section to highlight how natural beauty just hits differently and this lady is that

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

One thing people really appreciate is a natural beauty. One woman got recorded living her best life at the groove and the video has now done its rounds, leaving many with gaping jaws.

The video of a natural beaut has people commenting on her confidence. Image: Facebook / SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads

Source: Facebook

Society has forgotten the power of natural beauty thanks to filters, unattainable magazine covers and ad campaigns. This woman reminded peeps that natural is everything!

Facebook page SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads shared the clip showing a gorgeous woman with a bold head, beat face and tight dress getting her groove on. She is a sight, that’s for sure.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users marvel over the woman’s natural beauty

It is safe to say that the good sis caught peoples’ attention. Her confidence and radiance had them staring at the clip and taking to the comment section in awe.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Sandile Samson Mabaso said:

“Natural... not plastic.”

Mongi Mndayi said:

“She's beautiful.”

Julie Marley said:

“Now that’s beauty❤️”

Zanele Sphiwe Tshabalala said:

“pretty.”

Video of lady busting some vibey moves at a local farmers market divides SA: family outing turned into groove

In related news, Briefly News reported that it seems like those who party for a ‘living’ are trying to turn everything up. A video showing a woman busting some not-family-safe moves at a farmers market has a lot of people hanging their heads in shame.

Gone are the days when public humiliation was a thing. Nowadays people will do whatever they want, wherever they want and have zero care while doing it.

Twitter user @AvelaMAwisa shared a clip showing a beautiful woman who got the crowd's attention at a local farmers market when she decided to bust some spicy moves. Guuuurl, maybe you took the wrong turn, that ain’t the groove.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News