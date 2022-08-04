A beautiful woman changed her hairstyle, and netizens reacted to how the transformation highlighted her beauty

The gorgeous lady shared one breathtaking selfie that showed off her freshly cut head, free of any hair

Many netizens joined in the Twitter user's celebration over the decision to get rid of her hair as they sang her praises

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman made the daring decision to cut off all her hair. The brave woman celebrated with an awesome picture.

A woman decided to cut her hair and is not having any regrets as she got showered with compliments when showing off her hairstyle. Image: Twitter/@KORTES_03/Getty Images/Oliver Helbig

Source: UGC

The gorgeous woman made the right decision with the dramatic hairstyle change. Netizens could not stop raving about the drastic hair transformation.

Peeps fall in love with woman's haircut

A pretty lady @KORTES_03 decided to cut off all her hair and sport a bald head. Her decision to get rid of the hair was welcomed by netizens who loved the look that she shared on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Peeps love to compliment a beautiful woman, and many showed out for her. One even compared the stunner to Erykah Badu, while another said bald women know the world's secrets- LOL.

@Shady_reign commented:

"Girls that embrace their natural beauty are the cliff I'm willing to die on. I feel genuinely excited when I see a natural-looking black woman."

@Cutemonza commented:

"You still look awesome, babeGot rid of mine too"

@Truemantic commented:

"Wow pretty "

@KiteBlvd_ commented:

"Huns ba di chiskop just have some sort of cheat code man "

@HabibH37970104 commented:

"Wow. You look very lovely."

“Filter for bani?” Stunner inspires women to own their natural beauty

Briefly News previously reported that filters are life, right? However, not to some ladies. An empowering Mzansi babe let peeps know that filters are not everything and that nothing beats natural beauty. Yes, honey, tell them!

Social media user @KatlehoMotaung0 took to Twitter with a gorgeous selfie where she made it known that it is all her, no filters. Embracing her natural beauty, sis shone!

While the woman is a total flame, the power behind the message in her post left many feeling some type of way. Sometimes we don’t realise just how toxic technology can be.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News