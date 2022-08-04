A stylish influencer shared the gifts her boyfriend bought for her on her special day, and tweeps have mixed reactions

Some are happy for her and wish the best for the loving couple, but others have gone in the direction of serious jealousy

Many are suspicious of the relationship, but many tweeps clapped back with positivity and support for the biracial couple

An influencer showed off her glamourous relationship to the world by sharing pictures of her and her boyfriend - this entire couple has the looks thing down 100%.

One happy couple has peeps thrilled with the way they operate their relationship. Images: @wavyemma

The couple constantly shares their love via social media, showing the lovely places they go on dates and the gifts they give each other.

The pictures include lavish gifts such as large Louis Vuitton boxes, a huge bouquet of red roses and a teddy bear.

To top it all off, the gifts were accompanied by a balloon with the words "I love you" printed on it. The woman also showed off a card her boyfriend gave her with glimpses of the sweet words on it.

@wavyemma also pointed out:

"He bought EVERYTHING in my Sephora cart… I have a limited edition man, idk."

Some Twitter users were happy for the couple, with @LoveQueenEsther saying:

"I love seeing black women loved properly!"

Another woman by the handle @JennyTheKid1 congratulated them but shared her frustration with umjolo:

Other tweeps thought the relationship was suspicious and must be exhausting, with @Alexanderzito_ saying:

"Every time I see a lady talk about 'settling for less', it’s always about money."

Other users were also sceptical about the couple's relentless gift-giving, with @_kun11xd_ asking

"How are y’all buying each other gifts every other day, what jobs do ya'll HAVE??"

Other users did eventually come to her defence, with @YouCanCallMeTee saying:

"How does YOUR happiness make so many strangers unhappy? Enjoy that man!"

Critics aside, many users shared their praise for the lovely couple, with @MuthoniMaryanne stating:

And @CeliweDuma3 demanding:

"You are gonna have to tell me what you said in your prayer word for word ❤️"

Some users were also jealous, with @yunamunaa saying:

"I’m blocking y’all for my own happiness."

With @stlkidd_ adding:

