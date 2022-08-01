A romantic man bravely proposed at one of South Africa's most popular fast food restaurants KFC

The couple's special moment was shared on TikTok, showing a woman getting emotional when her partner got down to his knees for an important question

Onlookers were ecstatic to see the cute KFC proposal live in action, and many netizens reacted to the video

There's quite nothing like a sweet public proposal. One couple has been the latest to leave people in their feelings after a man asked his partner to marry him in the middle of a local KFC.

The couple in the video looked emotional as they savored the moment. People cheered the sweet man on as he eagerly waited for his partner to answer.

KFC proposal captures Saffa's hearts

In a TikTok video shared by @karabosebola88, a woman can be seen overcome with emotion after her boyfriend proposes. The couple created a bit of a spectacle as the man got down on one knee to propose in KFC. The lucky lady was immediately emotional as her partner said a few sweet words before pulling out a ring.

People in the KFC can be heard cheering when she says yes. The heartwarming story had everyone feeling mushy, especially the people who saw everything live. The story is only one of many couples who used KFC as a proposal spot. Netizens commented on the video, saying that they were just as emotional over the clip.

user4284334982238 commented:

"The old man clapping ur union is blessed beyond reasonable doubts "

Nono commented:

Wow congratulations

Lisa commented:

Congratulations all the best in your journey

Mrs Khumalo commented:

Big up girl and congratulations to the couple why I'm in tears

user1432227984112 commented:

I like how people are supporting them

Pinkyfriday commented:

"Ngaze ngakhala bakithi❤️❤️awukhule umuzi. We love you makoti. Uphathe kahle ubafoe [I even cried, We love you sister in law, may he treat you well]"

jkshipalana commented:

"When I see this video, I feel emotional the real men do, so congratulations."

Riababy commented:

"Why am I crying"

Hungry Lion and Nando's battle it out in shady exchanges on social media

Briefly News previously reported that Nando's is well known for its hilarious PR team. Hungry Lion got sassy with Nando's Twitter account when they threw shade at the grilled chicken franchise's trendy tweet. Hungry Lion and Nando's decided to have fun with the public as they competed in a hilarious Twitter thread.

Many netizens were in stitches when Hungry Lion dissed Nando's signature menu item. The grilled chicken company Nandos was taking part in the Twitter trend where netizens reimagine what emojis mean. Read more:

