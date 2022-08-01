A young man had to take a double look when he received an email that was going to change his life forever

Twitter user Danilo is a teacher with a passion for modelling and finally bagged himself a modelling contract

Seeing the way Danilo oozed pride had people filling the comment section, wishing him well in this new adventure

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Almost everyone has another passion aside from the one they do from nine to five. This hunky teacher has always wanted to model and now his dreams are finally becoming reality.

Twitter user Danilo got a modelling contract, something he had been waiting a long time for. Image: Twitter / @odedanilo

Source: Twitter

Society teaches you that you need to have a stable hustle while working on your goals. Teaching is still a passion for this young man, however, modelling is what sets his soul on fire.

Twitter user Danilo shared a screenshot of an email he got which is going to change his life. He got a modelling contract and had to pinch himself to make sure he was not dreaming.

Babes, congrats. This is huge!

“Finally got the positive email I was waiting for. I bagged the modelling contract!”

People shower the man with love and support

Seeing him beam is all the people needed to flood the comment section with supportive messages. He deserves this win and peeps can’t wait to see his face on billboards.

Take a look at some of the nice comments:

@MmatlouLebogang said:

“One of the most kind-hearted humans on Twitter, you deserve it nana!! Congratulations!❤️”

@MuthoniMaryanne said:

“Congratulations Danilo , that face should be on billboards, TV, magazines etc.”

@KhumaloDanica said:

“You deserve all this and more. They're the lucky ones. Unobuntu wena futhi awuhluphi muntu. You got the looks too. It can only get better from here♥️”

@Mo_Kwanele said:

Mzansi male model Denetric Malope shares fab pics of adventures in beautiful Milan, flying the SA flag high

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi male model Denetric Malope was flying the South African flag high in Milan as he took on Fashion Week. While he was there for work, Denetric was taking time to soak in all that is the capital of fashion.

The Italian city of Milan is recognised internationally as one of the world's most important fashion capitals. Denetric and his brother Lebo are putting SA on the fashion map.

Denetric took to Twitter with a little photo dump of his days in Milan… and it is breathtaking! The Malope brothers are doing Mzansi proud while having the lushest time. He was trying the local cuisine, walking the streets, breathing in the air and just loving it ALL!

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News